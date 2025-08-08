William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for JHX Earnings

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:JHX opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.