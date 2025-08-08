William Blair Predicts Higher Earnings for ON Semiconductor

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

