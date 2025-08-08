William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Krystal Biotech

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

KRYS opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.45. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

