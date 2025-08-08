Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.7692.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WMB opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

