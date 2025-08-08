WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$291.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$312.00 to C$324.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE WSP opened at C$274.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$279.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$261.26. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$209.00 and a 52 week high of C$289.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total value of C$1,889,184.67. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

