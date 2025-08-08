XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Lantheus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 497,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 280,381 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 46.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.