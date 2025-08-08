XTX Topco Ltd Buys 17,104 Shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mach Natural Resources were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 144,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $2,167,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,812,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,201,567.44. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 525,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,638 over the last three months. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Mach Natural Resources LP has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of -0.07.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.56 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Stories

