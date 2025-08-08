XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,691,000 after purchasing an additional 655,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,528,000 after buying an additional 439,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $78,604,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8%

IQV stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.