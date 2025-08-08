Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $385.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

