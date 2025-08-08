Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for WPM Q3 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $100.53. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $263,810,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after buying an additional 1,135,699 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,603 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,811,000 after purchasing an additional 766,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 683,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

