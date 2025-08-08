Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for TSE:CNR Q4 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.79.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$127.07 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$127.02 and a 1 year high of C$164.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.31. The company has a market cap of C$79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$130.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,065.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,747 shares of company stock worth $1,285,138. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

