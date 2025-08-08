Zacks Research Has Positive View of Devon Energy Q2 Earnings

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

