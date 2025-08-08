Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$137.19 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$73.91 and a 12 month high of C$138.12. The company has a market cap of C$43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.09.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
