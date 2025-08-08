Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $185.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,309.92. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,120 shares of company stock worth $8,103,656. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
