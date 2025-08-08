Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,500 shares, agrowthof56.8% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zeon Stock Performance

Shares of ZEOOF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Zeon has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

