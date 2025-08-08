Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,500 shares, agrowthof56.8% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zeon Stock Performance
Shares of ZEOOF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Zeon has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.
Zeon Company Profile
