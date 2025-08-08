ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTM. Wall Street Zen raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

GTM stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $184,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 26,103 shares in the company, valued at $261,552.06. This trade represents a 41.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $359,478. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

