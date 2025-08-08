Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,498.36. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

