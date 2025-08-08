Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

