Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.