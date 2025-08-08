Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 519 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $212.81. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

