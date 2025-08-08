Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,116 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.55. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

