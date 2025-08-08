Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,183 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 909.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 95,777 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,099,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

