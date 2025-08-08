Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,520 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

