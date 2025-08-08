Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 610 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

