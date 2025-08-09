111 (NASDAQ:YI) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and 111″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $83.79 million 0.75 -$56.39 million ($1.43) -1.08 111 $1.97 billion 0.03 -$1.42 million ($0.64) -10.72

Profitability

111 has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pulmonx and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -62.88% -69.76% -36.26% 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pulmonx and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 4 5 0 2.56 111 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus target price of $7.6643, indicating a potential upside of 394.47%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than 111.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

111 beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.