1,314 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

