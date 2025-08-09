2,235 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

