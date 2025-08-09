908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASS. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 908 Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, Director Mark Spoto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $270,145.59. The trade was a 18.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $120,775.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,992.71. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $233,890. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MASS opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.37. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.