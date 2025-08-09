A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 333,400 shares, anincreaseof53.2% from the June 30th total of 217,600 shares. Approximately2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Friday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,514,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,242,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 151.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 301,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 181,680 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZ opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $12.36.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative return on equity of 256.23% and a negative net margin of 321.32%.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.