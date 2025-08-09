Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $82.40.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
