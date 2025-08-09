Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after buying an additional 4,489,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.