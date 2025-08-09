Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Adagene Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adagene during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

