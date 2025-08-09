Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) versus Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) and Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 17.92% 43.92% 9.38% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $6.06 billion 4.86 $996.14 million $0.38 26.08 Orange $43.57 billion 0.99 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Orange”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Info Service Public and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orange 0 2 0 1 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orange beats Advanced Info Service Public on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment. In addition, it provides international telephone, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels; and digital platform, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system service development, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and space, and land and building services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; mobile contents, application development, and digital marketing services; fixed-line services and data communication network services; software development services; online domain names; services of infrastructure development of fibre optic networks; and training and online advertising services. The company is involved in resale of mobile phone, voice over internet phone, and leased circuit services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

