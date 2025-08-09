Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank now has a $165.00 price target on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $172.68 and last traded at $174.65. Approximately 40,215,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 45,605,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.12.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.