AEON Biopharma (AEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect AEON Biopharma to post earnings of ($11.51) per share for the quarter.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 1.4%

AEON stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at AEON Biopharma

In other news, Director Jost Fischer purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 206,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,460.35. The trade was a 40.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.