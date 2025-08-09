Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 10.7% After Earnings Miss

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14. 6,185,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,879,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 208,478 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 20,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,761,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,838 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,489,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

