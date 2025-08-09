Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Realta Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

