Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

