Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 187,652 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,557,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,276,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 1,349,145 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

