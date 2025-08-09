Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 8254801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.22% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,805.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 374,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $948.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

