Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 6.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 11,846,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 4,955,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 866,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $948.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.72.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.