Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $142.10

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.5862.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

ABNB opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,855,583.08. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

