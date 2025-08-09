Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $2.68

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.6755.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lucid Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

