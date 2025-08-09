Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $2.68

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.6755.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lucid Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.