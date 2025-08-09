Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $250.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $223.57 and last traded at $223.74. 20,315,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 57,341,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.03.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

