Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,200 shares, agrowthof54.7% from the June 30th total of 31,800 shares. Currently,9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 310,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APDN opened at $4.27 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $2,655.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($230.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($45.00) by ($185.25). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 194.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

