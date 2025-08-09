Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 846,600 shares, agrowthof49.4% from the June 30th total of 566,800 shares. Approximately12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,787 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 8.10% of Aqua Metals worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($10.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.00) by ($4.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

