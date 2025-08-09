Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.28% and a negative net margin of 352.24%. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

About Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 600,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 104,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

