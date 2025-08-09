Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.86.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.28% and a negative net margin of 352.24%. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
