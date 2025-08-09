Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 38,653 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $530,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 174,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

