ARQ (ARQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect ARQ to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter.

ARQ Stock Up 6.9%

ARQ stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 1.78. ARQ has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at ARQ

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 480,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,206.20. This trade represents a 5.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Blank purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 374,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,315.50. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,856 shares of company stock valued at $677,555 and have sold 10,167 shares valued at $52,868. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arq, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARQ Free Report ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ARQ worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQ. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ARQ from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

