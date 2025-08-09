Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 54.4% in July

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 748,800 shares, agrowthof54.4% from the June 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $32.33 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum ( NASDAQ:ARQQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arqit Quantum will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

