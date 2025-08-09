Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARTL shares. D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 7.5%

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($3.54). On average, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

